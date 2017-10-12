International Speedway Corporation’s (ISCA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reissued their sell rating on shares of International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISCA. BidaskClub upgraded International Speedway Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Speedway Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. International Speedway Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ ISCA) opened at 39.30 on Monday. International Speedway Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97.

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.82 million. International Speedway Corporation had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Speedway Corporation will post $1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Speedway Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of International Speedway Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Speedway Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

