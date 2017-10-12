Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser Sells 816 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 816 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $38,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

