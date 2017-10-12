Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Acacia Research Corporation worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research Corporation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research Corporation by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research Corporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Research Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Research Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on Acacia Research Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 8,200 shares of Acacia Research Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 523,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,393.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Walsh III bought 25,000 shares of Acacia Research Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,164.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 147,250 shares of company stock valued at $520,303. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $16.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Acacia Research Corporation had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

