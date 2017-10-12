Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 4,990 Shares of Unilever PLC (UL)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever PLC were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC by 459.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,119,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,434,000 after purchasing an additional 592,653 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC in the first quarter worth $18,447,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC by 48,716.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 199,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever PLC in the second quarter worth $10,548,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever PLC alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever PLC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 4,990 Shares of Unilever PLC (UL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/intellectus-partners-llc-acquires-4990-shares-of-unilever-plc-ul.html.

Unilever PLC Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.