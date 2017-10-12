Intel Corporation’s (INTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Monday morning. Mizuho currently has a $45.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.

Get Intel Corporation alerts:

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 39.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/intel-corporations-intc-buy-rating-reiterated-at-mizuho.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

In related news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $56,791.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $2,396,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,072,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,608 shares of company stock worth $3,095,110. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Corporation by 111.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel Corporation by 53.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Corporation by 23.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Corporation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.