InspireMD Inc (NASDAQ:NSPR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.50. InspireMD shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 739,936 shares traded.

The company’s market capitalization is $3.50 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 358.44% and a negative return on equity of 136.76%. Analysts forecast that InspireMD Inc will post ($0.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/inspiremd-inc-nspr-shares-gap-up-to-0-50.html.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is focusing on the development and commercialization of its MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary disease. Its MicroNet, a micron mesh sleeve, is wrapped over a stent to provide embolic protection in stenting procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.