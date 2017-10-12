Insider Buying: Duke Royalty Ltd (DUKE) Insider Purchases £40,000 in Stock

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,590.06).

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) opened at 42.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.36. Duke Royalty Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 35.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 49.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 19.06 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on the stock.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited, formerly Praetorian Resources Limited, is a closed-ended investment holding company. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of royalty finance and related opportunities to build a stable and reliable income for shareholders by seeking to invest in, long term, revenue-based royalties in private and/or public companies, and/or other alternative asset classes and/or financing instruments from time to time that bear similar risk and return characteristics to the investments in long term, revenue-based royalties.

