Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,820,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 970,757 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $16.00 target price on Innoviva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Innoviva Inc. alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 52.56%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Innoviva by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Innoviva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Innoviva by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/innoviva-inc-inva-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.