Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,820,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 970,757 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.83.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $16.00 target price on Innoviva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.60.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 52.56%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Innoviva by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Innoviva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Innoviva by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).
