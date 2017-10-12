ING Group, N.V. (ING) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised ING Group, N.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Group, N.V. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised ING Group, N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ING Group, N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. ING Group, N.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE ING) opened at 18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.13. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ING Group, N.V. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Group, N.V. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Group, N.V. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in ING Group, N.V. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ING Group, N.V. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Group, N.V. Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

