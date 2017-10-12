Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) traded up 123.35% during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 61,230,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $189.07 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.92) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 1,600,046 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $2,016,057.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,701,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 1,021,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 335,538 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 810,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of medicines to treat diseases. The Company develops small molecule drugs that target disease pathways for potential applications in oncology. Its product candidate is duvelisib, also known as IPI-145, is an oral, dual-inhibitor of the delta and gamma isoforms of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K), for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, or blood cancers.

