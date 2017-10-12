UBS AG set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Commerzbank Ag set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG in a report on Friday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.43 ($22.86).

Get Infineon Technologies AG alerts:

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR IFXA) traded down 0.537% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €21.476. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged. Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of €14.86 and a 12-month high of €21.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.33. The company has a market capitalization of €24.25 billion and a PE ratio of 29.140.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) Given a €21.00 Price Target by UBS AG Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/infineon-technologies-ag-ifxa-given-a-21-00-price-target-by-ubs-ag-analysts.html.

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.