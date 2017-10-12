INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INCR. William Blair downgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.22.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) traded down 1.10% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. 561,970 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. INC Research Holdings has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. INC Research Holdings had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. INC Research Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that INC Research Holdings will post $2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $255,449.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,190.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $128,200.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,321 shares of company stock worth $11,550,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

