ImmunoGen (IMGN) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.06

News stories about ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ImmunoGen earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.3110861186875 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Craig Barrows sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $101,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The Company is engaged in the discovery of monoclonal antibody-based anticancer therapeutics. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

