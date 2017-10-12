Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stock Rating Upgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $140.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $132.00. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITW. BidaskClub lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

In related news, insider John R. Hartnett sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $979,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13,697.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 279,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 277,508 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. WFG Advisors LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

