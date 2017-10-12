IHT Wealth Management LLC Holds Stake in Popular, Inc. (BPOP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC held its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 12.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 229.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/iht-wealth-management-llc-holds-stake-in-popular-inc-bpop.html.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ BPOP) traded down 0.909% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.245. The stock had a trading volume of 99,247 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.016 and a beta of 1.25. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $45.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $491.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Popular from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.