IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $167,000 Holdings in Brunswick Corporation (BC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC held its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick Corporation were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,306,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,768,000 after acquiring an additional 338,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,262 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 17.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 22.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $174,465.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 219,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,004,572.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick Corporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brunswick Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) traded down 0.22% during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.96. 88,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.85. Brunswick Corporation has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $63.82.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Brunswick Corporation had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Brunswick Corporation’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post $4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brunswick Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

