IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 202 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 157.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 132,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $3,449,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $535,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $968,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,733 shares of company stock worth $2,097,782. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,104 shares. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $48.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.50 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.75 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

