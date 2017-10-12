Idaho Independent Bank (IIBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Idaho Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IIBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Idaho Independent Bank (IIBK) remained flat at $11.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Idaho Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04.

About Idaho Independent Bank

Idaho Independent Bank is a full-service, commercial bank. The Company offers personal banking services, business banking services and lending services. The Company operates branches in Boise, Caldwell, Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Mountain Home, Nampa, Star and Sun Valley/Ketchum, Idaho. The Company’s personal banking services include personal checking services, personal savings services, debit card, visa credit card, personal loans and account services.

