Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Shares Bought by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned about 0.17% of Ichor Holdings worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ichor Holdings by 1,091.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 271,836 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ichor Holdings by 2,598.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 906,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ichor Holdings by 38.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,060,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 292,351 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Ichor Holdings in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cowen and Company set a $25.00 price objective on Ichor Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Ichor Holdings in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ichor Holdings in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ichor Holdings from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) traded down 0.66% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,241 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $753.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25.

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Rohrs sold 130,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $2,559,110.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,170.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dipanjan Deb sold 5,423,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $100,338,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,534,817 shares of company stock valued at $121,578,383. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor Holdings

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

