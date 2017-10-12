IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for IBERIABANK Corporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on IBERIABANK Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.82.

Get IBERIABANK Corporation alerts:

IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) opened at 83.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32. IBERIABANK Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.73 million. IBERIABANK Corporation had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corporation will post $4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/iberiabank-corporation-ibkc-lifted-to-buy-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. IBERIABANK Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

In related news, insider John R. Davis sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $492,016.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,506.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,147.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corporation by 13,809.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,213 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corporation by 3,391.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 925,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,241,000 after purchasing an additional 899,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK Corporation during the first quarter worth $45,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corporation by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,089,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,469,000 after purchasing an additional 502,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corporation by 27.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,126,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,230,000 after purchasing an additional 454,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK Corporation

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.