Iberdrola SA (IBE) Given a €7.80 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on Iberdrola SA (MCE:IBE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Societe Generale set a €6.85 ($8.06) price target on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola SA in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.17 ($8.44).

Iberdrola SA Company Profile

IBERDROLA, SA is engaged in carrying out electricity and gas activities in Spain and abroad. The Company’s segments include Network business, Deregulated business, Renewable business and Other businesses. The Company’s Network business segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originated in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

