Huntington Steele LLC Holds Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Huntington Steele LLC maintained its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Huntington Steele LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hefty Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) traded up 0.10% on Thursday, reaching $156.70. 10,090,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average is $151.43. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $809.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Johny Srouji sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $948,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $43,148,912.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 541,177 shares of company stock valued at $85,864,804. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

