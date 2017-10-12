Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Given a $8.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

“We base our new price target on an unchanged multiple of ~10x our new FY18 EBITDA estimate. HDSN also announced the closing of its Airgas-Refrigerants (ARI) acquisition in conjunction with its 3Q pre-announcement. Although financial details were spared in Tuesday’s release, we note the combined entity would have generated pro forma revenues of $275MM on a trailing-12 month basis through the end of 2Q. Recall the combined businesses are expected to have a margin profile consistent with HDSN’s financial targets (including a GM% of 30% and OM% at the 20%-plus range). Our initial back-of-the-envelope analysis from August suggests that the acquired entity could generate operating profits in the $25MM-$30MM range.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ HDSN) traded down 0.704% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.345. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,487 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $264.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.859 and a beta of 1.11.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Airain ltd boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 19,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

