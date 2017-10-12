HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,834,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 716,025 shares.The stock last traded at $2.09 and had previously closed at $1.90.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $23.93 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post ($2.29) earnings per share for the current year.

In other HTG Molecular Diagnostics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 80,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $166,813.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,225,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,925.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,659,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,696. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/htg-molecular-diagnostics-inc-htgm-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-2.html.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development.

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.