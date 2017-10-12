Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. Sells 16,499 Shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation (SN) Stock

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) VP Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 16,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $70,450.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation (SN) traded down 2.51% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 2,904,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. Sanchez Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $328.04 million.

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanchez Energy Corporation will post ($0.88) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Capital One Financial Corporation downgraded shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanchez Energy Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sanchez Energy Corporation by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,127,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 569,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sanchez Energy Corporation by 50.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,343,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,795 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanchez Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth $32,388,000. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sanchez Energy Corporation during the first quarter worth $18,651,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sanchez Energy Corporation by 44.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,894,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 586,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sanchez Energy Corporation

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of the United States onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The Company primarily focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The Company also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

