Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Bancorp (IN) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.147224431748 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Horizon Bancorp (IN) alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) traded up 0.35% on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 24,778 shares of the stock traded hands. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

In related news, insider James D. Neff sold 6,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,934.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Edwards sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,254 shares of company stock valued at $713,536. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/horizon-bancorp-in-hbnc-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.