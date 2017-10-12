HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (HFBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated for the purpose of serving as a savings and loan holding company for Hopkinsville Federal Savings Bank. The business of the bank primarily consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing such deposits in loans secured by single family residential real estate and investment securities, including U.S. Government and agency securities and mortgage-backed securities. The bank also originates single-family residential/construction loans and multi-family and commercial real estate loans. “

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. HopFed Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.12.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. HopFed Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HopFed Bancorp will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HopFed Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, Director Clay Smith acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at $235,436. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,688 shares of company stock worth $66,557. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in HopFed Bancorp by 1,333.4% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 9,132,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,465 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in HopFed Bancorp by 389.0% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HopFed Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HopFed Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HopFed Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

HopFed Bancorp Company Profile

HopFed Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Heritage Bank USA, Inc (the Bank). The Bank is a Kentucky state chartered commercial bank based in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with branch offices in Kentucky and Tennessee. The business of the Bank primarily consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing such deposits in loans secured by single family residential real estate and investment securities, including United States Government and agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations (CMOs), and mortgage-backed securities.

