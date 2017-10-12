Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,067,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,859,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,465 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,359,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,590,000 after acquiring an additional 55,875 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,232,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $865,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,587 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.28, for a total transaction of $586,404.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,390.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.92, for a total value of $3,879,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $38,042,264. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $995.83 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.31.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) opened at 989.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $685.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $938.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $922.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $727.54 and a 52-week high of $990.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $26.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

