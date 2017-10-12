Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,594,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 773,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,171,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,777,000 after buying an additional 2,114,627 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,565,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,351,000 after buying an additional 552,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,665,000 after buying an additional 106,870 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,044,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,029,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.85.

In related news, insider Rajeev Gautam sold 5,840 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $798,211.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 341,701 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $47,182,074.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,616,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,108 shares of company stock worth $48,886,463. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) opened at 142.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.68%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

