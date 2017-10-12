HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) Position Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,815,000 after buying an additional 64,366 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 41.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,215,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ HTBI) opened at 26.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.33. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.05.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of HomeTrust Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans, construction and land/lot loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, indirect automobile, and municipal leases.

