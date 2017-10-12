Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $49.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HOLX. Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ HOLX) opened at 36.66 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $806.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $212,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence M. Levy sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $278,706.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,883 shares of company stock worth $1,035,007 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $312,441,000. HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $76,604,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $54,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,547,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 15,554.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,149,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

