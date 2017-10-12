Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.13. 20,683,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of Infinity from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.04 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Himax Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

