Hillenbrand (HI) and SPX FLOW (FLOW) Head to Head Survey

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) and SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SPX FLOW does not pay a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SPX FLOW has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX FLOW has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hillenbrand and SPX FLOW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $1.58 billion 1.56 $278.20 million $1.94 20.10 SPX FLOW $1.89 billion 0.90 $190.40 million $0.11 365.12

Hillenbrand has higher revenue, but lower earnings than SPX FLOW. Hillenbrand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX FLOW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and SPX FLOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 7.87% 19.72% 6.87% SPX FLOW 0.26% 5.87% 1.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of SPX FLOW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hillenbrand shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of SPX FLOW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hillenbrand and SPX FLOW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 1 1 0 2.50 SPX FLOW 1 1 2 0 2.25

SPX FLOW has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.38%. Given SPX FLOW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SPX FLOW is more favorable than Hillenbrand.

Summary

SPX FLOW beats Hillenbrand on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world. The Process Equipment Group segment is a provider of compounding, extrusion and material handling; size reduction; screening and separating, and flow control products and services for a range of manufacturing and other industrial processes. It offers equipment for industries, including plastics, chemicals, fertilizers and mining. Its Batesville segment operates in the North American death care industry, and manufactures and sells funeral service products, including burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, selection room display fixtures, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc. is a global supplier of engineered solutions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 30 countries and sales in over 150 countries around the world. The Company operates in three business segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. Its product portfolio of pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators and heat exchangers, along with the related aftermarket parts and services, supports global industries, including food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, compressed air and mining. The Food and Beverage segment’s products include mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Its products in the Power and Energy segment include pumps, valves and the related accessories. Its products in the Industrial segment are filtration equipment, hydraulic technologies and heat exchangers.

