HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 21,890 Shares of NUVEEN N C PREM (NNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NUVEEN N C PREM (NYSE:NNC) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NUVEEN N C PREM were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in NUVEEN N C PREM by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NUVEEN N C PREM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NUVEEN N C PREM by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC raised its stake in NUVEEN N C PREM by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 169,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NUVEEN N C PREM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUVEEN N C PREM (NYSE:NNC) opened at 13.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. NUVEEN N C PREM has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

NUVEEN N C PREM Profile

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by primarily investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

