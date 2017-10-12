HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Holds Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC maintained its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 49.9% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 136.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.72.

In other Northrop Grumman Corporation news, VP Lisa R. Davis sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $96,612.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) traded up 0.68% during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.19. 253,602 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.91 and its 200 day moving average is $260.76. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.59 and a 52-week high of $297.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.31. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

