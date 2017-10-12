HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $764,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC continued to hold its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 131,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 260.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,858,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $2,319,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,091.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.78. 559,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $84.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

