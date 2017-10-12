Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HIBB. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.22.

Get Hibbett Sports Inc. alerts:

Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ HIBB) traded down 2.407% on Wednesday, hitting $13.175. 228,914 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $270.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.443 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/hibbett-sports-inc-hibb-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-buy.html.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Ralph T. Parks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,077.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Justin Bowman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,334.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $312,595. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 215.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 135.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.