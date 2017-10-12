Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:HESM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a $31.00 price target on Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NASDAQ HESM) opened at 21.48 on Thursday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

Hess Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 49.24% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, traditional master limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken).

