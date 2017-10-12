Hess Corporation (HES) Given a $45.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) received a $45.00 target price from stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HES. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hess Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hess Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hess Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Hess Corporation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hess Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE HES) opened at 44.33 on Tuesday. Hess Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $65.56. The company’s market capitalization is $13.94 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Hess Corporation had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corporation will post ($4.79) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,726 shares of Hess Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $449,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian D. Truelove sold 6,000 shares of Hess Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $255,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,599 shares of company stock worth $873,466 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Hess Corporation by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 159,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hess Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 235,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hess Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,037,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hess Corporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,074,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 445,857 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

