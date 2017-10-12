Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates car rental business. The company’s product and services consists of Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, NeverLost(R), Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and New Zealand. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Hertz Global Holdings Inc alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hertz Global Holdings from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a sell rating on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hertz Global Holdings has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) traded up 0.53% on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,668 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. Hertz Global Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.21 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.51). Hertz Global Holdings had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/hertz-global-holdings-inc-htz-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, SVP Robin Kramer sold 3,524 shares of Hertz Global Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $75,871.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 120.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,178,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,922 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 44.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,887,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,599 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 550.9% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,627,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,293 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 30.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,714,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,397,000.

About Hertz Global Holdings

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.