Hershey Company (The) (HSY) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hershey Company (The) were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 3,144.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,118,000 after buying an additional 9,794,835 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hershey Company (The) by 19,853.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,786,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,172 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Hershey Company (The) by 13,232.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 747,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 742,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hershey Company (The) by 60.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,699,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey Company (The) by 7,236.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,626,000 after purchasing an additional 493,194 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey Company (The) from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $115.00 price target on shares of Hershey Company (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.55.

In related news, insider Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,852,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $115,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,504,500 shares of company stock worth $477,527,458 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hershey Company (HSY) traded up 0.361% on Thursday, hitting $109.915. 101,704 shares of the stock traded hands. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.117 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Hershey Company (The) had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 119.66%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.656 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Hershey Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

Hershey Company (The) Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

