HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) Holdings Boosted by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in HealthSouth Corporation were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,571,000 after acquiring an additional 328,081 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,302,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,253,000 after acquiring an additional 525,767 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,147,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,524,000 after acquiring an additional 105,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLS shares. ValuEngine cut HealthSouth Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthSouth Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens started coverage on HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthSouth Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other HealthSouth Corporation news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 22,625 shares of HealthSouth Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $972,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) opened at 45.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.58. HealthSouth Corporation has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $49.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. HealthSouth Corporation had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $981.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from HealthSouth Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. HealthSouth Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

