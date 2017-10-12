Head to Head Survey: West Corporation (WSTC) and Its Rivals

West Corporation (NASDAQ: WSTC) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications & Networking” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare West Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares West Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Corporation 9.39% -59.08% 7.03% West Corporation Competitors -1.82% -6.57% 0.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of West Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of West Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

West Corporation has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for West Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Corporation 0 5 0 0 2.00 West Corporation Competitors 362 2391 3920 152 2.57

West Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.26%. As a group, “Communications & Networking” companies have a potential upside of 22.66%. Given West Corporation’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe West Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

West Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. West Corporation pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Communications & Networking” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 41.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Corporation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio West Corporation $2.29 billion $636.33 million 9.36 West Corporation Competitors $2.88 billion $623.96 million 27.31

West Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than West Corporation. West Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

West Corporation rivals beat West Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About West Corporation

West Corporation is a provider of communication and network infrastructure services. The Company helps its clients communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a portfolio of solutions that include unified communications services, safety services, and interactive services, such as automated notifications, specialized agent services and telecom services. The Company’s segments include Unified Communications Services, which includes collaboration services, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and telecom services; Safety Services, which includes carrier services, government solutions and advanced services; Interactive Services, including outbound (proactive notifications-voice, text/short messaging service (SMS) and chat), inbound speech solutions (interactive voice response or IVR), Web, mobile and professional services, and Specialized Agent Services, which includes healthcare advocacy services, cost management services and revenue generation.

