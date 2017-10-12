Head to Head Review: Handy & Harman (HNH) vs. AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS)

Handy & Harman (NASDAQ: HNH) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Handy & Harman Ltd. alerts:

Handy & Harman has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK Steel Holding Corporation has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Handy & Harman and AK Steel Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Handy & Harman $957.45 million 0.39 $110.27 million $0.71 42.61 AK Steel Holding Corporation $5.96 billion 0.29 $718.20 million $0.37 14.68

AK Steel Holding Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Handy & Harman. AK Steel Holding Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Handy & Harman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Handy & Harman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of AK Steel Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Handy & Harman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AK Steel Holding Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Handy & Harman and AK Steel Holding Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Handy & Harman 0 0 0 0 N/A AK Steel Holding Corporation 0 9 5 0 2.36

AK Steel Holding Corporation has a consensus price target of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 51.21%. Given AK Steel Holding Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AK Steel Holding Corporation is more favorable than Handy & Harman.

Profitability

This table compares Handy & Harman and AK Steel Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Handy & Harman 0.91% 4.84% 1.01% AK Steel Holding Corporation 1.88% 735.25% 6.22%

Summary

AK Steel Holding Corporation beats Handy & Harman on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Handy & Harman

Handy & Harman Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company’s segments include Joining Materials, Tubing, Building Materials, Performance Materials, Electrical Products, and Kasco Blades and Route Repair Services (Kasco). Joining Materials fabricates precious metals and their alloys into brazing alloys. Tubing manufactures a range of steel tubing products. Building Materials manufactures and supplies products to the commercial construction and building industries. Performance Materials manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon and aramid materials. Electrical Products segment designs, manufactures and markets power electronics and power protection, among others. Kasco provides meat-room blade products, repair services and resale products for the meat and deli departments of supermarkets and restaurants, among others.

About AK Steel Holding Corporation

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico. These operations produce flat-rolled carbon, specialty stainless and electrical steels that it sells in sheet and strip form, and carbon and stainless steel that it finishes into welded steel tubing. It also produces metallurgical coal through its subsidiary, AK Coal Resources, Inc. In addition, the Company operates trading companies in Mexico and Europe that buy and sell steel and steel products and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Handy & Harman Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Handy & Harman Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.