Head to Head Review: CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) & Its Rivals

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is one of 36 public companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CalAmp Corp. to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get CalAmp Corp. alerts:

CalAmp Corp. has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp Corp.’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 1.31% 18.18% 7.47% CalAmp Corp. Competitors -994.58% 4.47% -5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CalAmp Corp. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 3 5 0 2.44 CalAmp Corp. Competitors 511 1571 1750 56 2.35

CalAmp Corp. currently has a consensus price target of $23.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.61%. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.09%. Given CalAmp Corp.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CalAmp Corp. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. $347.32 million $35.99 million 199.27 CalAmp Corp. Competitors $28.35 billion $8.31 billion 7.82

CalAmp Corp.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CalAmp Corp.. CalAmp Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of CalAmp Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of CalAmp Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CalAmp Corp.

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere. The Company’s MRM and M2M solutions collect, monitor and report data and intelligence from remote and mobile assets. The Company delivers products, software services and solutions for energy, government, transportation and automotive vertical markets. The Company’s Satellite segment develops, manufactures and sells direct-broadcast satellite (DBS) outdoor customer premise equipment and whole home video networking devices enabling the delivery of digital and high definition satellite television services. Its satellite products are sold primarily to EchoStar.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.