Head to Head Review: API Technologies Corp (ATNY) vs. OSI Systems (OSIS)

API Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: ATNY) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get API Technologies Corp alerts:

This table compares API Technologies Corp and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets API Technologies Corp -11.81% -30.24% -7.58% OSI Systems 2.19% 10.57% 4.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares API Technologies Corp and OSI Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio API Technologies Corp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OSI Systems $960.95 million 1.86 $144.35 million $1.08 88.26

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than API Technologies Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for API Technologies Corp and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score API Technologies Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A OSI Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00

OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $94.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.17%. Given OSI Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than API Technologies Corp.

Summary

OSI Systems beats API Technologies Corp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About API Technologies Corp

API Technologies Corp. (API) is engaged in providing radio frequency (RF) microwave, microelectronic, power and security solutions. The Company offers a range of RF, microwave, millimeter wave and microelectronics products ranging from components to complete system solutions. The Company operates through three segments. The Systems, Subsystems & Components (SSC) segment’s products include RF, microwave and millimeter wave products; microcircuits and microelectronics; electromagnetic integrated solutions, and power solutions. The Electronic Manufacturing Services segment offers electronics manufacturing services (EMS) for defense, commercial and medical customers. The Secure Systems & Information Assurance (SSIA) segment develops and offers various secure network and hardware solutions, including TEMPEST and Emanation Security, ruggedized systems, secure access, information assurance products, as well as TEMPEST certification.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace. The Company operates in three segments, which include Security, which provides security and inspection systems, turnkey security screening solutions and related services; Healthcare, which provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems and defibrillators, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, which provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for the Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for API Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for API Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.