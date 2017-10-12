Head to Head Contrast: Randgold Resources Limited (GOLD) and Alamos Gold Inc (US) (AGI)

Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ: GOLD) and Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Randgold Resources Limited has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold Inc (US) has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Randgold Resources Limited and Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randgold Resources Limited 22.75% 7.89% 7.33% Alamos Gold Inc (US) -2.61% 0.44% 0.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Randgold Resources Limited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Alamos Gold Inc (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Randgold Resources Limited and Alamos Gold Inc (US), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randgold Resources Limited 1 7 6 0 2.36 Alamos Gold Inc (US) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Randgold Resources Limited currently has a consensus target price of $102.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.86%. Alamos Gold Inc (US) has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.77%. Given Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold Inc (US) is more favorable than Randgold Resources Limited.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Randgold Resources Limited and Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randgold Resources Limited $1.32 billion N/A $698.29 million $3.13 31.79 Alamos Gold Inc (US) $510.10 million 4.23 $153.90 million ($0.05) -143.37

Randgold Resources Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Alamos Gold Inc (US). Alamos Gold Inc (US) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randgold Resources Limited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Randgold Resources Limited pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alamos Gold Inc (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Randgold Resources Limited pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alamos Gold Inc (US) pays out -40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Randgold Resources Limited beats Alamos Gold Inc (US) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Randgold Resources Limited Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Company also holds an interest in the Massawa project. The Company holds Morila Limited, which holds interests in the Morila mine in Mali. As of December 31, 2016, Morila mine has produced 122,370 ounces (oz) of gold. The Company holds a controlling interest in the Loulo mine, located in Mali, through Societe des Mines de Loulo SA (Loulo). The Loulo mine is mining from over two underground mines. As of December 31, 2016, Loulo mine has produced 350,604 oz of gold. It has a controlling interest in the Gounkoto mine through Societe des Mines de Gounkoto SA.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc. is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico. The Esperanza Gold Project is a development stage asset located in south-central Mexico in the state of Morelos. Agi Dagi and Kirazli gold development projects are located in Canakkale Province on the Biga Peninsula of northwestern Turkey. The Camyurt project is located near southeast of Canakkale, Turkey. In addition, the Company owns a 100% interest in the Quartz Mountain Property, which is located on the northern extension of the prolific Basin and Range Province of Nevada in Oregon.

