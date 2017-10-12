Head-To-Head Contrast: Hub Group (HUBG) vs. Schneider National (SNDR)

Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) and Schneider National (NASDAQ:SNDR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Hub Group Inc. alerts:

91.1% of Hub Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Hub Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hub Group and Schneider National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group $3.73 billion 0.37 $146.62 million $1.69 24.08 Schneider National $4.20 billion 1.05 $544.67 million N/A N/A

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Hub Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hub Group and Schneider National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group 1 6 3 0 2.20 Schneider National 0 2 7 0 2.78

Hub Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. Schneider National has a consensus price target of $23.29, suggesting a potential downside of 6.18%. Given Hub Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Schneider National.

Profitability

This table compares Hub Group and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group 1.50% 9.49% 4.46% Schneider National 4.32% 13.37% 5.98%

Summary

Schneider National beats Hub Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc. is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC). The Mode segment also operates a temperature protected services division. The Hub segment provides intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services through a network of operating centers throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Hub segment services customers in a range of industries, including consumer products, retail and durable goods. It operates through a network of operating centers and independent business owners. The Company also provides drayage services with its own drayage operations.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc. is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance. Schneider Logistics is the subsidiary of the Company, which provides supply chain management technology, managed services, engineering services and freight payment. The Company operates approximately 10,000 tractors, around 28,800 trailers and around 14,300 containers. It has operations in around 36 locations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.