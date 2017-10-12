Head to Head Comparison: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) vs. The Competition

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE: GOL) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Airlines” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes -2.70% -9.77% -3.27% Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Competitors 4.05% 11.03% 3.65%

Risk & Volatility

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ peers have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes $3.12 billion $346.84 million -20.42 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Competitors $8.60 billion $1.61 billion -87.99

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of shares of all “Airlines” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Airlines” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Competitors 299 1045 2147 95 2.57

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.91%. As a group, “Airlines” companies have a potential downside of 12.56%. Given Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes peers beat Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is a Brazil-based airline company. The Company focuses on carrying passengers to over 60 destinations, approximately 50 in Brazil and 10 in South America and the Caribbean. The Company’s fleet includes approximately 120 Boeing 737 aircrafts. The Company operates through two segments: Air transportation and Loyalty program. The Air transportation segment operations originate from its subsidiary Gol Linhas Aereas SA (GLA) for the provision of air transportation services. Its operations also include cargo operations and excess baggage. The Loyalty program segment operations are represented by SMILES coalition loyalty program, which enables clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide.

