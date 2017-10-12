Head-To-Head Analysis: Gentherm (THRM) and Its Peers

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is one of 32 public companies in the “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gentherm to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Gentherm Inc alerts:

This table compares Gentherm and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $961.81 million $157.43 million 17.06 Gentherm Competitors $5.85 billion $698.05 million 15.47

Gentherm’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gentherm. Gentherm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gentherm and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 0 3 4 0 2.57 Gentherm Competitors 144 890 1418 37 2.54

Gentherm currently has a consensus target price of $40.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.68%. As a group, “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies have a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Gentherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gentherm is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of shares of all “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Gentherm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 8.34% 16.34% 9.44% Gentherm Competitors -95.27% 3.29% -1.03%

Volatility and Risk

Gentherm has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentherm beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs. Its automotive products can be found on the vehicles of all major automotive manufacturers operating in North America, Europe and Asia. The Automotive segment comprises the results from its global automotive businesses and individual convenience products. The Industrial segment represents the combined results from its remote power generation systems business, patient temperature management systems business, environmental testing equipment and services business, and advanced research and product development division.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.